‘One Piece’ Chapter 986 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get more thrilling and exciting as the highly-anticipated war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates-Big Mom Pirates alliance could soon break out in Onigashima. Unfortunately, for fans who are eager to know what will happen next, there will be another delay in the release of the next chapter of One Piece. According to DevDiscourse, One Piece Chapter 986 won’t be coming out this week and is expected to be officially available on August 3, 2020.

A one-week hiatus is no longer new to fans. However, it became more frequent when the coronavirus started spreading in Japan. To slow down the spread of the disease, the Japanese government enforced strict quarantine protocols that affected several businesses, including the manga and anime industry. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda admitted that he was frustrated with the current situation, but he said that they would continue making new chapters while staying healthy.

Though there are still plenty of days left before the release of the next chapter, fans have already started making their own predictions regarding what will happen in One Piece Chapter 986. One of the hottest debates in the popular manga is whether Shogun Kurozumi Orochi is already dead or still alive. In the previous chapter, Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido was featured cutting the head of Shogun Orochi in front of their subordinates.

After making most people believe that they were close allies, Emperor Kaido admitted that he considered Shogun Orochi as useless. With Orochi dead, Emperor Kaido wanted to make major changes in the Land of Wano. He revealed his plan to make Yamato the new shogun, rename the Land of Wano into the New Onigashima, and turn the current Onigashima into the Flower Capital.

Though the previous chapter showed Shogun Orochi’s head being separated from his body, there are still some fans who think that he’s still alive. According to DevDiscourse, one fan at Reddit said that since Shogun Orochi is a hydra devil fruit user, he could easily grow his head back and recover from Emperor Kaido’s attack.

Another fan went as far as saying that after being betrayed by Emperor Kaido, Shogun Orochi, together with Kurozumi Kanjuro and his loyal subordinates, could join the rebels led by the Nine Red Scabbards. Aside from confirming whether Shogun Orochi is really dead or alive, One Piece Chapter 986 could also reveal if Yamato is sincere about her intention to help Straw Hat Pirates Monkey D. Luffy take down her own father. After failing to board Portgas D. Ace’s ship, Yamato, who wants to be the next Lord Kozuki Oden, expressed her desire to travel with Luffy and his crew when they leave the Land of Wano.