Jill Duggar Models Swimsuits, And Fans Love It

Jill rocked a few different two-pieces and revealed that she's been wearing them in her backyard.

Jill Duggar stunned many of her fans with the set of Instagram photos that she uploaded to her account on Wednesday morning. In the snapshots, the former Counting On star modeled a number of different swimsuits in her backyard.

Jill, 29, occasionally shares pictures of outfits that surprise her fans, but her swimwear modeling shots were a first. As reported by In Touch Weekly, she grew up wearing modest bathing suits from a brand called WholesomeWear. The garments made a few appearances on 19 Kids and Counting, where the Duggars explained how their religious views influenced their sartorial choices. The suits consisted of a bodysuit that provided coverage from the neck to the knees and a skirted outer-garment that was just as long. However, the first two-piece Jill was pictured rocking left a significant amount of her thigh uncovered.

The set included a flirty dark blue skirt that featured a vivid aqua floral print. The hemline hit slightly above mid-thigh. She teamed the skirt with a solid-colored top. It had a form-fitting silhouette with a crew neck, short sleeves, and ruched accents on the sides.

Jill’s second look included a pair of skintight leggings that featured a flashy blue-and-white pattern. The bottoms were paired with a dark blue tank top with drawstring details on the sides.

Her final swimsuit top was sleeveless, and it boasted a vibrant pink-and-purple floral print. It also featured drawstring ties and a scoop neck. Her bottoms were a pair of tight black shorts that hit a few inches above the knee.

In her caption, the mother-of-two disclosed that her post was a paid promotion for ModLi, a clothing brand that sells modest apparel. She also revealed that she hasn’t been sporting her swimwear out in public recently because pools are closed, but she has been rocking them in her backyard with her family.

In response to one of her follower’s comments, Jill joked that she might also start wearing them when she goes shopping.

“Lovely outfits, even just for wearing out and about,” the fan wrote.

“Aww thanks. I know right?! Don’t mind me if you see me at Walmart in my swimsuit haha,” read Jill’s response.

While interacting with her followers, Jill also revealed that her husband, Derick Dillard, took the photos, and she responded to a few more of the compliments she received.

“So EXCITED to see you are living your life the way you want to. You are a special person,” wrote one admirer.

“Aww you’re sweet thanks,” she replied.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many of Jill’s fans also commended her in response to an Instagram post shared by her cousin Amy. Amy wrote that she was “proud” of her and described her as a “hippie chick.” This prompted many of Jill’s supporters to celebrate what they view as an attempt to break away from her strict, ultra-conservative family.