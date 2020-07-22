Maren Morris Shows Off Insane Cleavage In Sexy Close-Up Snaps

Country crooner Maren Morris tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she showed off her hairstyle and also flaunted a serious amount of cleavage. The snaps were taken in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the geotag of the post, and Maren appeared to be in her home.

Several decor elements were visible in the background including a neutral beige couch with a blanket tossed over the back, a gallery wall filled with pictures, and a console table topped with a lamp. An upholstered bench was positioned below the console table and a round mirror hung above it.

Maren rocked a skimpy pale blue top with a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample assets. Small gold rings attached the cups of the top to thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, and there was also a small ring just beneath her breasts that connected to a piece of fabric across her stomach. Cut-outs over her ribs showed off even more skin, although the look also had long sleeves that covered up her slender arms.

Maren’s locks were parted in the middle and pulled back, with strands styled in a gentle wave hanging out on either side to frame her face. She tagged Nashville hairstylist Marwa Bashir in the picture itself as well as the caption, telling her followers who was responsible for the glam look.

The photo was cropped just below Maren’s breasts so the bottom portion of her ensemble wasn’t visible, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire. In the first snap, Maren lowered her gaze to show off her beauty look, but in the second, she looked right at the camera with her gorgeous brown eyes. She had no accessories on to distract from the look beyond a thin silver nose ring, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps.

The post racked up over 143,700 likes within 17 hours, including a like from reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari. It also received 1,366 comments from Maren’s eager fans.

“Girl you are so pretty,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m obsessed with you,” another follower added.

“Bodacious! And the hair is nice, too,” a third fan remarked.

“Having a kid has been good to you,” another commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Maren flaunted her curves in a white mini dress while out and about in Nashville. She paired the simple ensemble with bold accessories including embellished round sunglasses and a hot pink bag for a chic look.