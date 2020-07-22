Camille Kostek Flaunts Underboob & Curvy Waist In Skintight Blue Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

Camille Kostek shared yet another sneak peek at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue looks in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. In the photo, the model posed on the beach wearing a skintight blue bikini that perfectly showcased her flat tummy and curvy figure. In the caption, Camille opened up about working for Sports Illustrated.

Camille’s look included a short-sleeved bikini top with a high neckline. A fair amount of skin was still on show via a cut-out at the base of her chest, which exposed her underboob. A thick band ran beneath her bust as the cropped fabric clung to her breasts, looking close to riding up.

Camille’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching strappy bottom. The U-shaped bikini sat low on the front of her waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and connected to two criss-cross straps that hugged her hourglass figure. The high-cut sides also perfectly framed her long, lean legs.

Camille kept the look natural by styling her blond locks down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

The photo showed the model sitting where the water met a beach in the Dominican Republic, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, several palm trees lined the sand. The sun washed over Camille and caused her tan skin to glisten.

The water pooled in around the model as she tucked one foot into her body and stretched out her other leg. She leaned to one side in a way that emphasized her figure and stared at the camera with a sly smile.

Camille gushed over Sports Illustrated in the caption, praising the publication for their inclusivity and bold statements. She revealed that she had been dreaming of working with them for many years.

The post received more than 28,000 likes and just over 150 comments in under a day as fans showered Camille with praise in the comments section.

“You’re such an inspiration,” one fan said with red hearts.

“Why are you so perfect. I am SO happy for you, you go girl!!!!” another user added.

“Breathtakingly beautiful & strong,” a third follower wrote.

“So much beauty and confidence. Keep doing what you’re doing,” a fourth fan said.

Camille always knows how to drive her fans wild. She shared another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sneak peek this week where she rocked a skimpy string bikini, which her followers loved.