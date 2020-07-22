Camille Kostek Flaunts Underboob & Curvy Waist In Skintight Blue Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

Camille Kostek shared yet another sneak peek at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue looks in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. In the photo, the model posed on the beach wearing a skintight blue bikini that perfectly showcased her flat tummy and curvy figure. In the caption, Camille opened up about working for Sports Illustrated.
Camille’s look included a short-sleeved bikini top with a high neckline. A fair amount of skin was still on show via a cut-out at the base of her chest, which exposed her underboob. A thick band ran beneath her bust as the cropped fabric clung to her breasts, looking close to riding up.
Camille’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching strappy bottom. The U-shaped bikini sat low on the front of her waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and connected to two criss-cross straps that hugged her hourglass figure. The high-cut sides also perfectly framed her long, lean legs.
Camille kept the look natural by styling her blond locks down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.
The photo showed the model sitting where the water met a beach in the Dominican Republic, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, several palm trees lined the sand. The sun washed over Camille and caused her tan skin to glisten.
For me, becoming a woman to represent the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is my version of the dream job . I didn’t grow up wanting to be a model. I did when I saw the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2008 that instilled the dream of wanting to be a model for THEM specifically. I have been so impressed and drawn to who and what they have represented over the years and they continue to inspire me to this day. They embody inclusivity, breaking molds, being bold, highlighting our passions and honoring our purpose that go beyond posing for the magazine. This brand is IT. The people that make up their team, to the models that grace the pages, it all aligns and I am forever grateful to have been accepted by them to be a face that represents their brand. I will treasure being a part of this movement for life. ???? @si_swimsuit 2020 is out NOW !!! I am so happy to be back for my third year . @si_swimsearch changed my world. Thank you for seeing something in me and welcoming my dancing and all to this Swimsuit family @mj_day @jo.giunta @ja_neyney @darcieburroughs @yutsai88 @alyssaconroy @margotzamet @hillarydrezner @cindiblairproductions @karencarpk . And thank you to @katepowerslovesyou for capturing my third year in the magazine and for bringing your beautiful energy to set #GirlPower ???? @tracymurphymua with the legendary beachy makeup that allowed the freckles to stay poppin and @bustedhair with the beach locks #dreamteam
The water pooled in around the model as she tucked one foot into her body and stretched out her other leg. She leaned to one side in a way that emphasized her figure and stared at the camera with a sly smile.
Camille gushed over Sports Illustrated in the caption, praising the publication for their inclusivity and bold statements. She revealed that she had been dreaming of working with them for many years.
The post received more than 28,000 likes and just over 150 comments in under a day as fans showered Camille with praise in the comments section.
“You’re such an inspiration,” one fan said with red hearts.
“Why are you so perfect. I am SO happy for you, you go girl!!!!” another user added.
“Breathtakingly beautiful & strong,” a third follower wrote.
“So much beauty and confidence. Keep doing what you’re doing,” a fourth fan said.
Camille always knows how to drive her fans wild. She shared another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sneak peek this week where she rocked a skimpy string bikini, which her followers loved.