NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Could Be Traded To Hawks In 2020 Offseason, ‘Soaring Down South’ Suggests

Since they acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, rumors have been continuously swirling around Andrew Wiggins and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Though he somehow managed to fill the huge hole in their wing, most people are expecting the Warriors to trade him for a more established superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason. One of the NBA teams who could express a strong interest in acquiring Wiggins from the Warriors is the Atlanta Hawks.

In his recent article, Dalin Duffy of Fansided’s Soaring Down South included Wiggins on the list of “under-the-radar trade targets” for the Hawks this fall. Despite his inconsistent in the past six seasons and failing to live up to expectations from a No. 1 overall pick, Duffy believes that Wiggins would be a “great fit” alongside Trae Young in Atlanta.

“The Hawks could try to grab Wiggins, who could be a very interesting wrinkle to their offense, but don’t have many win-now veterans they could send in return. Unless the Dubs are interested in Clint Capela, it would have to be a three-team trade. If they pull it off, Atlanta could find Wiggins to be a steal. He’s 25, just about to enter his prime and his secondary scoring would be a great fit next to Trae Young.”

Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his first six years in the league, but bringing him to Atlanta would still make a lot of sense for the Hawks. At 25, he perfectly fits the timeline of Young, who already blossomed into an All-Star caliber player in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though he still needs a major improvement with his defense, Wiggins would be giving the Hawks a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor.

This season, the 25-year-old small forward averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 block while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference.com. With the years he spent with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, Wiggins won’t definitely mind serving as the second fiddle next to Young in Atlanta. Though it would take away his opportunity of contending for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season, being traded to the Hawks would also be beneficial for Wiggins. Starting a new journey on a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive of the floor could speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.