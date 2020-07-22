Kanye West Attacks His Mother-In-Law In Since-Deleted Tweets, Calls Her ‘Kris Jong Un’

Kanye West attacked his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in a series of since-deleted tweets posted to Twitter in the early-morning hours of June 22. He called the Kardashian matriarch “Kris Jong Un” on the social media site. These statements were among many questionable remarks the rapper made regarding the Kardashian clan, including those directed at his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian.

In one tweet specifically, Kanye spoke of how Kris and Kim planned to reportedly stop him from speaking out.

“they tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady [sic] tweet of the night. Kris Jong-Un. Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” the deleted message read.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper Meek Mill, a friend of Kanye’s, both appeared at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018, reported Us Weekly. In his deleted tweet, Kanye alluded that he believed his wife attempted to be unfaithful to him with the musician, but said that Meek was “respectful.”

A 5150 hold is a California welfare code that places a person who may be a danger to themselves in an involuntary hold in a psychiatric facility for up to 72 hours.

On June 21, Kanye also made several pointed statements regarding his relationship with his mother-in-law in a series of Twitter rants posted to the sharing site. He claimed she was screening his calls and not responding to his texts. In a since-deleted string of tweets, Kanye screenshotted his texts to the family matriarch to show an attempt to speak with her with seemingly no response reported Cosmopolitan.

The first one read, “This Ye / You ready to talk now / Or still avoiding my calls.”

The second one added, “This Ye / You wanna talk / Or go to war?”

He also said that the family matriarch and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were not allowed to see his children anymore. The coup;e are parents to four kids, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Kanye also fired at his mother-in-law and Kim, angered by what he said was a statement they put out regarding his actions over the past several days without his approval.

Kanye’s behavior was questioned at his first presidential rally held in South Carolina on July 19.

During a bizarre speech, the entertainer stated that his partner might divorce him after a series of statements where he claimed she brought their daughter North into the world even when he did not want to. He claimed they had reportedly discussed aborting the child. Kanye then stated that his wife protected their now 7-year-old daughter the same way his late mother Donda protected him 43 years earlier.