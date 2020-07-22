Pia Mia Sizzles In Yellow Bikini On White Boat For Latest Sultry Post

Guamanian singer Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The blond beauty is no stranger to posing in exotic locations and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” songstress stunned in a yellow bikini top with thin straps and white polka dots all over. Pia paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and showed off her tanned physique. She accessorized her decolletage with a couple of necklaces and went barefoot for the occasion. Pia decorated her toenails with a coat of polish and styled her hair in a high bun.

In the image, the 23-year-old was captured sitting down on a white boat that was seemingly traveling in the sea. Pia rested both hands on the surface behind her and crossed her legs out in front of her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and slightly leaned her body back. Behind Pia appeared a gray cloudy sky and a large rock wall with green moss growing all over.

She geotagged her upload with Two Lovers Point, Guam, letting her followers know where this snapshot was taken.

For her caption, Pia reminded fans that her new single, “HOT,” will be released on Friday, July 24. In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she revealed the cover art. She also boasted to everyone that this is her office.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 73,000 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“You look amazing! I’m excited to hear your new music! You are very talented,” one user wrote, adding the crown emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the whole wide world,” another person shared.

“This is an awesome shot! You are so lucky to be home in Guam!” remarked a third fan.

“Such unique beauty and perfection,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in tiny high-waisted red Nike shorts that featured the brand’s iconic Swoosh in white. Pia paired the ensemble with a short-sleeved white T-shirt with a graphic blue print across the front. She completed the outfit with long socks and Nike sneakers while sporting her blond hair in a high bun. The “Do It Again” hitmaker accessorized with a black bandana and aviator sunglasses and wrapped a Nike bag around front of her body.