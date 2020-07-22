Haley Kalil Flaunts Bare Backside In Crazy One-Piece Thong For Hilarious Instagram Video

Haley Kalil gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at one of her swimwear looks for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a new Instagram video on Monday. The model rocked a white one-piece that was modest in the front, but made only of thin strings in the back. In her caption, Haley revealed that her mother asked her to wear a one-piece for the shoot, so she playfully compromised with this racy selection.

The video showed Haley standing on a beach in The Baths at the British Virgin Islands, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, a few small buildings could be seen, as well as shrubs lining a massive rock formation. It looked to be a perfect day for a photo shoot as the sun shone down on the babe and highlighted her tan skin.

Haley’s swimwear featured a scooping neckline that came down to just above her chest. The sides dipped even further, though, putting her sideboob on full display. The skintight fabric hugged her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the suit had high cuts that met a set of strings at her waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were completely exposed.

The back of the one-piece featured criss-cross strings that held up the top and connected to a Y-shaped thong. The barely-there fabric showed off Haley’s muscular back and pert derriere.

Haley finished off the look by styling her hair down in messy yet sexy waves.

As the video began, Haley faced the camera with a smile. She stood with her back slightly arched as she swept her hair out of her face and said that “the rules” were to wear one-pieces.

Haley then shrugged and turned away from the camera with attitude. She model-walked off towards the rock formation, shaking her hips to show off her figure. Her round booty shook as she moved. At the end of the video, Haley turned around and smiled.

The post received more than 140,000 likes and just over 800 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Haley’s followers.

“How are you so hotttttt,” fellow model Ashley Alexiss said.

“If Business in the front, party in the back was a swimsuit,” another user joked.

“You look absolutely BREATHTAKING AND DROP DEAD GORGEOUS,” a third follower wrote.

Haley’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The babe shared another behind-the-scenes video from her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this week in which she rocked a tiny yellow two-piece.