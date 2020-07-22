Victoria Beckham Rocks A Yellow Bikini In New, Up-Close & Personal Shot

Victoria Beckham’s most recent social media share is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The mother-of-four took to her Instagram page early Wednesday morning to show off her bronze body while promoting a product from her beauty line.

The up-close and personal shot appeared to have been snapped selfie-style. Victoria could be seen lounging outdoors in a chair that was covered by a white towel. Not much else of the space could be seen aside from a white table that was on the fashion designers’ left side. Victoria extended one arm over her head, and the other was cropped out of the image. The shot treated fans to a side profile that gave a great look at her flawless figure.

It appeared to be a lovely day, and sunshine spilled over Victoria’s allover glow. In the caption, Victoria also revealed that it was the perfect summer morning. She sported a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination. The garment boasted a bright yellow hue that added a pop of color to the otherwise simple shot. The top of the swimsuit had thin straps that secured around her neck in a halter-neck style and tied around the back. It had tiny, triangular cups that hit in the middle of her chest and offered more than a free tease of cleavage. Victoria’s muscular bicep was also able to be seen and the perimeter of the swimsuit was stitched with yellow thread that matched the color of her suit.

The close angle of the image showed Victoria’s flawless skin that had a dewy glow to it. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses that had black reflective lenses. The eyewear featured black rims to match, and they were positioned on the upper portion of her nose. Victoria added another accessory to her look with a dainty gold necklace that had a small charm on the end.

In the caption of the image, she revealed to her followers that she was wearing the Bitten Lip Tint from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line. She also shared that she was wearing her eyewear brand.

The post has been a massive hit in its short time live. More than 111,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post while 500 have left comments.

“Wish I looked like this when sunning myself,” one follower gushed alongside a single heart emoji.

“You look amazing…. like always,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third follower complimented.

“Shining like a diamond… your beauty us unparalleled,” one more raved.