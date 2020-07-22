Alexa Collins Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Alexa Collins tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers with a provocative look this morning, sharing a sizzling photo of herself in black lace lingerie. The Miami model looked smoking-hot in a two-piece set from Forever and a day Intimates, which she credited with a tag in her caption. The sexy ensemble comprised of a front-closure bra that teased her perky chest through its cut-out cups and flattering, high-cut briefs that showed off her hips and thighs. Both pieces were crafted entirely out of see-through lace, which was adorned with a delicate floral print that added chic and femininity to the number.

The blond bombshell posed for a sultry bathroom snap that portrayed her from the mid-thigh up, making an artful display of her hourglass figure. In the photo, Alexa appeared to be emerging from behind a set of gossamer white drapes, and could be seen still holding the delicate fabric in her hands. The drapery slightly parted to reveal an antique-looking tub next to a sun-lit window, with the white wood-panel walls being fully visible through the gauzy material. The light-toned décor made her attire stand out even more, keeping all of the attention on her enviable curves. The same effect was achieved by the inspired use of natural lighting, which cast an elegant glow on her golden mane and flawlessly tanned skin.

The seductive look particularly emphasized Alexa’s sculpted bust, beautifully showcased in the cleavage-baring bra. The item was decorated with a scalloped trim that further lured the gaze to her décolletage area, and which extended to the winged underband accentuating her trim midriff. Likewise, her chiseled tummy was also on show thanks to the v-shaped waistline that fell far past her belly button. A pair of thin straps crisscrossed just below her navel, highlighting her fit physique even more.

Alexa wore her hair down for the shot, showing off her wavy tresses that tumbled over her shoulders as they framed her face. A layered gold choker sparkled around her neck, adding sophistication to her outfit. The jewelry sported a double pendant that spelled out the words “Bella” and “Tokyo,” the names of Alexa’s two dogs. The photo had a strong artistic feel to it, which followers immediately picked up on and pointed out in the comments.

“You always Shine wherever you are,” one fan gushed over her radiant beauty.

“You’re insanely beautiful!!!” commented another person.

“The ideal balance between elegant and sexy, imo,” a third Instagrammer described the look, leaving a pair of fire emoji for the gorgeous blonde.

The steamy upload was a big hit with her following, racking up more than 11,900 likes and 209 messages in the first hour of going live on the platform. In her caption, Alexa told fans the Florida weather made her long to travel, asking for recommendations for a sunny destination. Her admirers didn’t hesitate to offer up their suggestions, citing Aruba, Lake Tahoe, Italy, and Eleuthera island in the Bahamas among their choices.

“You can come to New England. The weather is almost as hot as you are,” quipped one of her devotees.