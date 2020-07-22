‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Steffy’s Future Love, Dr. Finn Treats Her In The ER

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 23 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will go through a myriad of emotions when he sees an injured Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) lying on the side of the road after their accident, per Soaps.

Bill Shocked By Accident

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Bill has just had a very hard discussion with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She wants to tell their son that they have separated and may never get back together again.

As for Steffy, she takes a joyride on her motorcycle after a talk with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He encourages her to pursue her interests and not to neglect herself just because she is a single mother. With that in mind, she jumps onto the motorcycle and speeds down the road to clear her head.

In the meantime, Bill does not see the motorcycle fast approaching. Steffy fails to brake in time and crashes into him and flies off the motorcycle. Shocked, he jumps out of his vehicle to check on the biker.

Horrified, he discovers that the biker that he hit is Steffy. He immediately calls 9-1-1 and the emergency services rush her to the hospital.

Steffy Injured

Steffy will be seriously injured and the EMTs make sure that she gets the best care.

According to The Inquisitr, Steffy will immediately receive the attention she needs. An EMT will brief Steffy’s treating doctor about his new patient.

What have we got?” the doctor wants to know.

“A female involved in a motorcycle TC,” is the reply.

The doctor enters the room and examines Steffy.

Tanner Novlan, who plays Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan and Steffy’s new love interest, makes his debut in this episode.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Bill Apologetic

Bill will follow the ambulance to the ER. He will feel apologetic and fret as Steffy receives medical care.

The media mogul may even feel responsible for the accident because his thoughts were not on the road. He feels that if he had been paying more attention, he could have avoided the collision.

It won’t be long before Detective Alex Sanchez arrives and interrogates him. He says that the medics reported that Bill had been on the scene when they arrived.

“It just happened so fast, I couldn’t react,” a clearly distraught Bill chokes out.

Steffy May Recover Quickly

But not all is lost. Steffy will meet the man who will become an integral part of her life. It also appears as if she may heal quickly after the collision.

“You’re awake, alert; that’s a very good sign,” Finn assures Steffy.

Little does he know that this is only the start of their future relationship.