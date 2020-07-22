Orlando Bloom Ends Search For Missing Dog Mighty, Honors Him With New Tattoo

Orlando Bloom has ended the search for his beloved dog Mighty, saying the pup was “on the other side now,” CNN reported.
In an emotional Instagram post, Bloom told his 4.1 million followers that after a frantic week of searching, he had found the labradoodle’s collar. You can see Bloom’s post here.
“He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean star described the exhaustive lengths he had gone to while searching for Mighty, saying he had “left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed.” He also used two sniffer dogs to try and locate the pooch.
The sentimental caption was accompanied by a video of Bloom getting a tattoo in memory of his canine companion.
His celebrity friends reached out to leave their condolences.
“The tears won’t stop. I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you,” commented Jennifer Aniston.
Helena Christensen also left a comment, calling the tattoo a “beautiful tribute.”
Bloom’s fiancée, singer Katy Perry, reposted the video on Twitter, saying the couple had a “paw shaped hole in our hearts.” You can see Perry’s tweet here.
The news was confirmed by Dog Days Search & Rescue in a separate Instagram post, describing the “painstaking” experience of finding Mighty, who “had already passed over the rainbow bridge.” The organization stated they hoped finding Mighty would “allow his family to have closure.” You can see their post here.
The cherished pet was first reported missing on July 15, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. Bloom called out to his fans on social media, offering a $5,000 reward for Mighty’s return. The pup was last seen in Montecito, California.
On July 20, Bloom posted an update on Instagram, saying he felt “broken wide open,” and described the situation as “a waking nightmare.”
“Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family,” he said.
Bloom took the dog home in 2017, while he and Perry were on a break in their relationship. Since then, the couple have acquired a second poodle, Nugget, and are expecting their first child together. The actor also has a son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.
News of the dog’s passing comes three months after the death of Perry’s cat, Kitty Purry, as noted by People. Perry had owned the cat for 15 years, often posting her images on social media.
Bloom recently starred in the Amazon Prime series Carnival Row, alongside Cara Delevingne. His next project is the upcoming film Retaliation, according to Entertainment Tonight.