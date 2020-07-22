‘RHONY’ Star Elyse Slaine Confirms She Will Not Attend The Reunion

The Real Housewives of New York City friend of the show, Elyse Slaine, confirmed on Tuesday that she would not be attending the upcoming reunion. The reality star responded to a tweet asking about her status, and the former bond trader replied simply.

“I won’t be at the reunion.”

Twitter user LoveAndyC asked the star if she would be at the taping and speculated that Ramona Singer was to blame. Elyse and her co-star Ramona went at it on social media last week. The new reality actress was in a Cameo when cast newbie Leah McSweeney accused the blonde businesswoman of defecating during sex. The video quickly went viral, and Ramona shared her thoughts when she commented on an Instagram post that referenced it.

“These girls are blatantly lying to create fake news in order to try and gain their own fame. It is very sad, immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior,” Ramona wrote.

Some fans questioned if the Ramona Pinot Grigio creator was the reason that Elyse would not be at the taping.

“I wonder if elyse[sic] not being there was influenced by Ramona in any form,” a fan asked.

Fans wondered if the original cast member was blocking her former friend’s attendance because Elyse had a lot of information on her. Ramona and Elyse’s friendship dates back many years, and the ladies run in the same social circles in New York City.

“That’s because she knows too much about Ramona,” a fan tweeted.

Others speculated that Elyse’s status as a friend of the show determined her attendance.

“Why would Elise[sic] be at the reuniuon[sic] anyway except for a few minutes – isn’t she “a friend” aka an extra,” one commenter asked.

Bravo has two levels of stars on their housewives franchises. There are full-time cast members and friends of the show. The latter has less air-time, although that doesn’t necessarily determine whether or not they are asked to attend a reunion. There have been several friends of the show that have attended reunion tapings, including Marlo Hampton from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Camille Grammer-Meyer from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Danielle Staub from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Some fans were not happy about the news.

“I have grown to really like Elyse,” a fan wrote.

“How about no Ramona, Elyse takes her seat,” commented another.

Not many details about The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 reunion have been released. Although, as The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider expected former star Tinsley Mortimer to attend after quitting mid-season.