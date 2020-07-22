One Direction Fans Reminisce As They Await The Boy Band’s 10th Anniversary Reunion Website

One Direction fans are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the beloved boyband getting together, Mashable India reported. Members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik initially auditioned for The X-Factor UK as solo acts. However, the judges felt the boys were too talented to send home from the competition and suggested they join together as a group.

A decade later to the exact date of them coming together fans are nostalgic, and eagerly awaiting the members to acknowledge the date. CNN reported that the band is launching a reunion website for the special day, which is due to go live on July 23. A celebration video of the milestone is said to premiere on the website, and Directioners cannot contain their excitement.

Taking to Twitter, the band tweeted a teaser from the official One Direction account.

Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/nwxrm5MSE9 — One Direction (@onedirection) July 22, 2020

This is the first instance that they have used the account since 2018. The last time they were active on the official One Direction Twitter was to celebrate their eighth anniversary two years ago.

Fans have been sharing their love for them on Twitter leading up to the launch of the website.

“It feels like just yesterday we got the first bit of news from liam that they had something planned #10YearsOfOneDirection,” a user said.

“One Direction: After all this time? Directioners: Always #10YearsOf1D,” another said, making a Harry Potter reference.

“One direction tweeting, posting to Instagram and uploading an Instagram story about their anniversary saved 2020 #10YearsOfOneDirection,” a third fan joked.

“Still can’t believe one direction really happened like what if they weren’t formed? what if niall, harry, liam, Louis, and zayn didn’t audition at the first place? what if Zayn never got up that morning? #10YearsOneDirection #10YearsOf1D #OneDirection,” a final user pondered.

One Direction came in third place in the finals of the X-Factor in 2010 but very quickly became one of the most successful acts to emerge from the singing competition. They released their first single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” in September 2011, which featured on their debut album, Up All Night. They made four more albums in their time together, with the last album, Made In the A.M., following the departure of Zayn Malik.

It is unclear if Zayn will be a part of the reunion. In April, Liam hinted that he may not join the celebration, as reported by The Inquisitr.

After the split, all five members have been enjoying successful solo careers.

One Direction was not the first band X-Factor judges have put together to enjoy success. A year after One Direction’s stint on the show, they brought Little Mix together, who became the first group to win the show.