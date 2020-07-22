Kanye West Says He Wants A Divorce From Kim Kardashian In Now-Deleted Tweets

Kanye West said he wants a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian in a series of late-night tweets that have since been deleted by the music superstar. This is the second time Kanye has made incendiary remarks about the Kardashian clan but the first time he expressed his interest in splitting from his wife of six years and the mother of his four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf] for ‘prison reform,”’ West wrote in the early morning hours of July 22.

Meek Mill is a fellow musician.

In a subsequent social media statement, the rapper stated that while the Philadelphia native was “respectful,” he added that “Kim was out of line.” Kanye then deleted his tweet, which was reported by Page Six.

Kim and Meek both appeared at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018, reported Us Weekly. In his tweet, Kanye alluded that he believed Kim attempted to be unfaithful to him.

The rapper continued his rant, claiming that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her mother, Kris Jenner, wanted to come to Wyoming — where he is reportedly living — to place a 5150 medical hold on him. This California welfare code places a person who may be a danger to themselves in an involuntary hold in a psychiatric facility for up to 72 hours.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This is the second series of tweets Kanye posted to the social media site where he made remarks against the Kardashian family and, specifically, his wife. On Monday, Kanye deleted a series of almost one dozen tweets where he said Kim tried to lock him up as well as stating that the Jordan Peele movie Get Out was about him.

The past three days have been tumultuous for the rapper, who began to act out during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. During his speech, Kanye stated that Kim might divorce him after his statements where he claimed that she brought their daughter North into the world even when he did not want to and they had reportedly discussed aborting the child.

Kanye claimed that Kim protected their child, now 7. In a subsequent statement, Kanye cried as he referred to his late mother, Donda, who he said also protected a child 43 years earlier.

Kim was reportedly “taken aback by his comments regarding North,” said a source to Us Weekly. The same source claimed that Kim was usually able to help her husband keep his mental health in check and that his statements were shocking to her.