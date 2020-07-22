Hilde Osland Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Photo

Blond beauty Hilde Osland turned up the heat In her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, the model took to the photo-sharing app to share a series of photos that featured her rocking a floral bikini — with one showing her playfully tugging on the sides of the bottoms.

Hilde’s swimsuit was primarily white with a green and yellow pattern on it. The top featured a low-cut neck and a cut-out section at the bottom, giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous cleavage. The bottoms had a low front and high sides, highlighting her trim midsection. She wore simple accessories, which included a dainty gold necklace and hoop earrings. She also sported a white polish on her nails. Sunlight streaming from behind her emphasized her hourglass silhouette.

The popular influencer sat outside at a picnic table for the snapshots. The able appeared to be in a covered area, as part of a wall was visible behind her. Hilde sat sideways at the table, facing the camera in both shots.

In the first snapshot, Hilde looked at the camera with her bright blue eyes. She wore a sultry expression with her lips slightly parted. Her long wavy hair was tossed over one shoulder with a few loose strands falling in front of her face. The model sat with one leg folded in front of her while her other leg dangled off the seat. She rested one hand on her thigh while her other hand fell between her legs. The pose showed off her chiseled abs as well as her toned thighs.

Hilde turned up the sex appeal in the sex appeal in the final photo of the set by tugging on the sides of her bottoms, showing off the bare skin on her lower abdomen. She looked down with her lips slightly parted as her long fringe framed her face.

Hilde kept the post’s caption simple, tagging the maker of the swimsuit followed with a heart, butterfly and rainbow emoji.

As usual, her 3.6 million followers loved the post. Within an hour of being shared to her account, it racked up more than 38,000 likes.

Hundreds of her admirers took the opportunity to rave over the smoking-hot photos.

“This bikini is amazing only because it’s displayed on such an breathtaking body,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Honestly one of the most beautiful ladies ever. Beautiful smile and dont even get me started about the hair,” a second fan chimed in.

“Still those eyes are killas, an well, rest speaks volumes for itself!!! Lub ya Hildeee,” wrote a third admirer.

“Hi princess great bikini You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a fourth fan commented.

Hilde does seem to have a knack for making everything she wears look good. Luckily for her fans, she likes to share pictures of the clothing she models on a regular basis. Earlier this week, she looked fabulous in a green swimsuit with a plunging neckline while she posed on the beach.