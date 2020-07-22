Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Skimpy White Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a recent share in which she rocked a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination. The pictures appeared to have been taken outdoors, as a pool was visible in the background. However, the background was blurred so that Qimmah’s chiselled figure remained the focal point of the two snaps.

The bikini top Qimmah wore had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The look featured triangular cups that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, with thin straps that stretched around her neck and back to secure the garment. The cups had a subtle pattern that added some visual interest to the otherwise basic look, and the white hue looked gorgeous on Qimmah. Her chiselled stomach was on full display in the first snap.

Qimmah paired the top with matching bottoms that featured the same white embellished fabric. The bottoms sat low on her hips, and were secured with string ties on the sides that dangled down her thighs.

She kept the overall look simple, adding a bracelet and no other visible jewelry. Though the photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs in the first shot so that not all of her legs were visible in the frame, there was still plenty for her followers to admire.

Qimmah’s long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she gazed off into the distance. She angled her body in a way that allowed her pert posterior to pop in the photo.

The second snap in the double update was taken from a different perspective, and Qimmah had a big smile on her face as she posed. Her cleavage was on full display, and fans were able to see the embellished gold metal details on her bikini straps.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling pictures, and the post received over 32,200 likes within 14 hours of going live. It also racked up 404 comments from her eager fans.

“Girl you are my blessing today. Thank you for all your positive and encouragement throughout your posts,” one fan wrote.

“It’s like you were made in a factory to be beautiful and enchanting,” another follower commented.

“Queen qimmah,” a third fan remarked, followed by a trio of emoji.

“This image makes today good,” another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah thrilled her audience with a sexy selfie taken on a Sunday, as the caption indicated. She rocked a skintight cropped hoodie and matching sweatpants with a figure-hugging fit, and the ensemble showed off her sculpted physique to perfection.