‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Sees Flo’s Text Message While Sally Seduces Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 23 dish that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will make her way to the beach house with one thing on her mind. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will pray that her secret message reaches Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) before Sally has her way with her boyfriend, per Soaps.

Sally’s Pregnancy Scheme

Sally is determined to win her former fiance back as there is no way that she’s going to lose to Flo again, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. She has become obsessed with having Wyatt in her life and has proved that she will do whatever it takes to get him back.

The redhead thought that a fatal illness would shock him into remembering how good they were together. Instead, he took pity on her and only put his and Flo’s relationship on hold.

Now that Sally and Penny have kidnapped Flo, she realizes that time is running out and that she needs to find a way to tie Wyatt to her forever. She believes she’s come up with an infallible scheme – the oldest trick in the book.

The schemer wants to have Wyatt’s baby and according to her ovulation app, the timing is perfect. Flo and Penny were shocked when she shared her plan and begged her to reconsider. But she wants a family with him and believes that he will never leave her if she has his child.

Flo’s Fear

Flo is concerned that Wyatt may fall for Sally’s scheme. After all, they were involved for years before she arrived on the scene.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo begins to pray for help. She hopes that Wyatt sees her text message soon because the designer is acting erratically and there’s no telling what they will do to her to cover their tracks.

Wyatt Sees Flo’s Text

Sally is a woman on a mission. She needs Wyatt to make love to her so that she can have his child.

After telling him that she was at the doctor’s office, Sally makes her way to the beach house. She may even surprise him with her sudden urgency to take him to bed. After all, she’s supposedly dying. But Wyatt isn’t in love with Sally and has rejected her advances in the past. It seems likely that he will do the same again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will finally see the texts hat Flo sent him. He will realize that Sally has been lying all along and that she’s not terminally ill. He will also demand to know where Flo is.