‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Sees Flo’s Hidden Message While Sally Seduces Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 23 revealed that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will make her way to the beach house with one thing on her mind, and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will pray that her secret message reaches Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) before Sally has her way with him, per She Knows Soaps.

Sally’s Pregnancy Scheme

Sally is determined to win her former fiance back, and there’s no way that she’s going to lose to Flo again, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. She’s obsessed with having Wyatt in her life and has proven that she will do whatever it takes to get him back.

The redhead thought that a faking fatal illness would shock him into remembering how good they were together. Instead, he took pity on her and only put his relationship with Flo on hold.

Now that Sally and Penny have kidnapped Flo, she realizes that time is running out and she needs to find a way to tie Wyatt to her forever. She believes she’s come up with an infallible scheme – the oldest trick in the book.

The schemer wants to have Wyatt’s baby and according to her ovulation app, the timing is perfect. Flo and Penny will be shocked when she shares her plan and beg her to reconsider. But she wants a family with him and believes that he will never leave her if she has his child.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Flo’s Fear

Flo will be terrified that Wyatt may fall for the redhead’s scheme. After all, they were involved for years before she arrived on the scene.

She Knows Soaps indicated that the former croupier will pray for help. Her only hope is that Wyatt sees the hidden message she scribbled on Sally’s leg when she was unconscious. Flo had tripped Sally and had taken the opportunity to write a note on her leg while she was out. The blonde needs to be rescued as soon as possible because her captors are acting erratically, and there’s no telling what they will do to her to cover their tracks.

Wyatt Sees Flo’s Hidden Message

Sally is a woman on a mission. She needs Wyatt to make love to her so that she can have his child.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will make her way to the beach house after telling him that she was at the doctor’s office. She may even surprise him with her sudden desire to take him to bed. After all, she’s supposedly dying. But Wyatt isn’t in love with Sally and has rejected her advances in the past. It seems likely that he will do the same again.

Wyatt will finally see the note that Flo left him. He will realize that Sally has been lying all along and that she’s not terminally ill. He will also demand to know where his girlfriend is.