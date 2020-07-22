Jessie J Rocks Black Panties & Tiny Tank Top In Steamy Selfie Session

Jessie J wowed her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling selfie session that captured her in revealing clothing. The post was added to her feed in the wee hours of the morning on July 22, and her fans have been loving the steamy treat.

The update was comprised of a collage of four photos. The shot in the upper left corner captured Jessie from her lips to her chest. Her short, black tresses hit near her chin and covered a portion of her plump pout. Only the singer’s tank top straps could be seen in the image, and they boasted a ruched design and a bright white fabric. She treated her audience to an eyeful of cleavage in the skin-baring selfie.

The image in the upper right corner offered a better look at Jessie’s incredible figure. On her lower half, she wore a pair of tight black panties with thin straps on the side. The garment was worn high on her hips and allowed her to show off a dark ink tattoo on her hip and a tease of her taut tummy. Her tank was tight and cropped, and it fit snug on her midsection. The top and the bottom had a frilly pattern, which added a flirty element to the look.

The two photos on the bottom were also snapped selfie-style. In the shot on the lower left, Jessie extended her arm out as she sat in a white chair that was positioned on top of a rug. She placed her opposite hand on the armrest, displaying her fit legs. The view also allowed the singer to flaunt her decolletage and trim arms.

The last snapshot showed Jessie lounging on the same chair. She tucked one leg up and gave a good glimpse of her shapely thighs, which were entirely bronzed. The songstress kept her accessories simple and wore a dainty silver necklace with a small charm.

It comes as no surprise that the upload has accrued over 198,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments from fans. Most were quick to thank her for the skin-baring snaps while a few more commented merely with emoji.

“You just seem to get more gorgeous every time I see you,” one Instagrammer gushed with a few flame emoji added to the end of his words.

“Nobody perfect, really? Because you are, giiiirl,” a second follower complimented.

“You are so perfect,” another social media user wrote.

“Oh my god you look wow. Love you so much my queen,” a fourth person chimed in.