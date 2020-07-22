Olivia Culpo Shares A Series Of Smoking Hot Behind-The-Scenes Snaps

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo delighted her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling series of behind-the-scenes shares to celebrate the release of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Olivia kicked off the post with a breathtaking snap in which she posed in a gray stone bathtub that was filled with gorgeous yellow flowers. She wore an embellished white bikini top that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage and her hair appeared to be slightly damp. Her lower body was immersed in the water, and only a hint of her thigh and knee was visible through the blanket of flower petals. She showed a bit more of how the picture was captured in the second slide of her post, in which a photographer stood atop a ladder and shot Olivia from above while a larger crew lingered in the space.

For the third slide, she wore a white bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette. Over top of the two-piece she added a unique jacket constructed entirely of see-through fabric that gave the look a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe. She revealed a bit more of how exactly the photos are taken for the spreads in the fourth snap, when a crew member appeared to be blowing wind at her brunette locks while she posed in the sunshine.

For one shot that featured a close-up view of her stunning features, Olivia leaned back against a large rock while wearing nothing but a pair of swimsuit bottoms. She covered up her ample assets with her hands and a photographer with a large camera was just a few feet from her.

Olivia finished off the update with a few more snaps taken while she was posing out on the water in various sexy outfits, including a seductive black one-piece swimsuit that showed off a serious amount of side boob. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling behind-the-scenes shots, and the post racked up over 163,500 likes as well as 708 comments within 12 hours.

“I want to apply to be the new hand blower guy,” one fan wrote, referencing the crew member captured in one of the snaps.

“Congratulations on the cover! Stunning as always! But real question, where do I get that jacket?” another fan questioned, loving the see-through look.

“How are you real,” another follower commented.

“You are a goddess,” another added, including a string of heart eyes emoji.

