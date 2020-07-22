Yaslen Clemente Goes Braless Underneath Skimpy Crop Top & Teases Busty Chest

On Tuesday, July 21, Instagram model Yaslen Clemente added a couple of new sexy snaps to her large collection on the social media site.

In the photos, the model showed off plenty of skin along her upper body with a tiny gray crop top that included short sleeves and buttons up the chest. The buttons were left open from the bottom of the shirt up past her busty chest, giving viewers a peek of her cleavage. The eye was also drawn to her toned abdomen and narrow waist. Yaslen wore a pair of light-wash jeans on her lower half that included various rips up the thighs and across the knees. They ended at her ankle in a frayed white cuff. Yaslen left her blonde waves loose and flowing from a side part.

Both photos were taken in an indoor space in front of large windows that looked out over a tropical garden. In the first snap, Yaslen stood with one arm propped against the wall and one knee bent with her foot resting behind her, also pressed up against the wall. She rested the other arm at her side with her hand placed on her thigh.

The second photo featured Yaslen from behind as she struck a sexy pose for the camera. She pushed her booty out while bending one knee and resting a hand on her forehead. The cropped t-shirt teased a bit of her tanned lower back.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen referred to herself as a denim baby and added a white heart. She also tagged the apparel brand Fit Jeans, presumably the brand behind the jeans she wore for the photoshoot. The photos earned nearly 30,000 likes and more than 300 comments within the first day. The model’s fans gushed over her stunning figure in the comments section while expressing how much they loved her. Yaslen received compliments that ranged from “gorgeous” and “beautiful” to “hot” and “sexy.”

“Such a stunning woman!” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow you are always in shape and have a perfect figure,” another follower wrote.

“Love every picture and video Yaslen. So Beautiful,” yet one more fan chimed in, tacking on several heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

Also on Tuesday, The Inquisitr reported that Yaslen took to the photo-sharing site to post a video clip in which she showed off her dance moves while wearing a skimpy bikini. The bikini emphasized her pert backside while giving viewers an eyeful of her cleavage and curves.