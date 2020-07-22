Britney Spears’ Fans Worried About Her Safety After Instagram Post Ahead Of Today’s Court Hearing

Fans of Britney Spears are worried about her after her most recent Instagram post. The singer shared a photo of a single pink rose lying on the pages of a book. While it was a very pretty picture, it was her caption that had her followers reaching out to her.

Britney shared that some people smelled the scent of roses while they prayed or meditated to angels. She said that angels could use the fragrance as evidence of their presence because this particular flower vibrated at the highest electrical frequency, surpassing the frequency of any other bloom on the planet. The Toxic crooner then encouraged her admirers to buy some roses.

The songstress’s fans reached out to her and took to her comments section in droves. They are particularly worried about her because she posted the disturbing message just ahead of her conservatorship hearing today. According to The Cut the court hearing is today, Wednesday, July 22.

“Britney if you are okay you need to speak out otherwise we are getting that you are not safe!” one fan reached out who was worried about her safety.

Others tried to come up with a workable plan to come to the aid of the mother-of-two.

“Guys we need a plan! Any ideas on what we can do?” they asked. This particular comment sparked a horde of comments as fans tried to come up with ways that they could help the songstress.

The Instagram offering only intensified the “FreeBritney movement as many believe that 12 years under conservatorship is enough. Britney has been under her father’s guardianship since 2008. Jamie Spears has control over all areas of her life including her career, finances, and health concerns.

One fan alluded to the celebrity’s father in a comment and also centered their thoughts around Britney’s encouragement to indulge with these flowers.

“I’d buy roses for you any day, since it’s apparently not in your team’s budget, even though it’s your own money,” roasted the follower. Since the crooner cannot make her own financial decisions, her guardian has control over her money, and this has many up in arms.

Some individuals told Britney that they were praying for the hearing and felt that the conservatorship needed to end.

“Britney I love you and I’m praying tomorrow is in your favor! You deserve freedom!” one Instagram user wrote.

The singer has a massive following of over 25.6 million admirers. The photo and caption sparked a frenzy with over 233,000 likes and 6,677 comments. The Inquisitr recently reported that her vocal fan base also thought that she was in danger two weeks ago after a very strange social media post.