Marie Osmond Seamlessly Morphs Into Taylor Swift In Hilarious New Video

Marie Osmond has seamlessly morphed into Taylor Swift in a wild and hilarious new video posted to Instagram. The Talk panelist shared the clip, which was made via the use of an app called Doublicat. The app uses face-swap technology to take a person’s features and apply them seamlessly onto the face of another. Marie was able to transform into the singer and songwriter to star in her own version of Taylor’s hit mini-movie for the 2014 tune “Shake it Off” from the album 1989.

In the clip, The Talk host’s face is clearly positioned over Taylor’s for the fun images where she became the singing sensation. Marie jumped up in the air, wearing some of Taylor’s most iconic looks in the clip. These included a leopard-print jacket paired with acid-wash jeans and lots of gold jewelry, a black turtleneck, black pants, a cheerleader outfit, a white ballet tutu and the singer’s signature, blond bob haircut.

The transition was so seamless, it took many of Marie’s fans by surprise. They expressed their joy in the comments section of the share.

“Oh my gosh I couldn’t love this more!” remarked one follower.

“I hope I’m not offending Taylor but you look so much prettier!” claimed a second fan of the singer.

“You did a great job. I actually had to do a double-take but I do love you both. Taylor would love this too,” another user said.

“You crack me up! You’re so good at whatever you do,” was another response.

Just six hours earlier, Marie posted a similar video to this one where she morphed into Justin Bieber as the star of the music video for his 2015 hit “Sorry.” You can see that post on Instagram here.

In the caption of the share, the only Osmond daughter asked her followers which of the face-swap clips they preferred.

Many of Marie’s fans chimed in with a multitude of responses where they said how much they loved the fun transition between a pop star from years past to one of the present day. Others revealed that if there was a musical collaboration they would appreciate most, it would be one between Taylor and Marie.

Both women came up in the country music field. Marie’s first hit song was at the age of 14, with the No. 1 tune “Paper Roses.” She stayed true to her passion for the genre for years, charting multiple times throughout her 46-year-career in the entertainment business. Her last No. 1 country song was 1985’s “Meet Me in Montana,” when she collaborated with Dan Seals.

Taylor began her career at the age of 16. She scored a No. 1 song in the field with the tune “Tim McGraw” in 2006 from her self-titled debut album. Taylor followed up that success with two subsequent country music albums: 2008’s Fearless and 2010’s Speak Now, before switching her focus to pop tunes.