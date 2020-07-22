Kim French Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In Hot-Pink Bra & Panties

Fitness model Kim French took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, to post a couple video clips in which she showed off her sculpted figure in her underwear.

The fitness trainer stunned in a hot-pink bra and panties set that featured white elastic bands with the name of the brand written in black lettering. The sports-bra-style top included thick shoulder straps and scooped low on the model’s chest to tease a small peek of cleavage. The length of her abdomen was left exposed, showing off her chiseled ab muscles while her muscular legs and pert booty also drew the eye. A tattoo could be seen on Kim’s left hip.

Kim went barefoot and left her long, straight brunette tresses loose and flowing from a side part down her back and over to one shoulder.

The fitness trainer took two short selfie videos in what appeared to be her living room and then posted them side by side. In the first, she turned her body around to show off her figure from various angles while flexing her abs and leg muscles. Kim popped one hip out and placed one foot to rest on her toes while smiling slightly for the camera.

In the second photo, Kim attempted to show her followers that she still has imperfections despite her muscular physique. Kim jiggled the skin along her thighs and belly then turned her back to the camera to give viewers a glimpse of her pert booty. At the end of the short clip, Kim squeezed her cheeks together to reveal a bit of cellulite.

In the caption, the trainer explained her motives behind the two videos. She wrote that if there’s one thing she’s learned throughout her journey, it’s that feeling comfortable in her own skin is when she’ll truly be happy. Kim urged her followers to love themselves more and judge themselves less, adding that everyone has bad angles and imperfections, both of which are normal. As she’s wasted too much time stressing about things she doesn’t like in herself, she wanted to encourage her fans to be true to themselves.

Kim’s post earned more than 30,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments from adoring fans who thanked the model for her inspirational words.

“Love this you’re so amazing,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Love your truth, because it’s so true,” another follower commented.

Kim thanked her fans in a comment of her own.