Prince George Celebrated With New Snap Taken By Mom Kate Middleton For 7th Birthday

Prince George was celebrated with a new snap taken by his mother Kate Middleton in honor of his seventh birthday. The photo shows just how much the little boy had grown up over the past year and how much he resembles his father, Prince William, when he was a youngster. The royal family shared the pic to their official Instagram page along with a caption where they wished the heir to the throne a wonderful day.

In the photo, the little prince was standing in front of what appeared to be a wall in an outdoor area. The wooden paneled exterior, in a light gray color, provided a neutral backdrop for the youngster.

George smiled for the camera, showing off teeth that had a bit of spacing between them. His happy grin appeared natural as he posed for his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. The oldest boy of the couple’s three children, which also includes Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, had his hands in his pockets as he posed.

He wore what seemed to be a gray shirt with a small insignia over the left breast side of the garment. A sliver of his pants could be seen, in a color that coordinated with his casual shirt.

George’s blond tresses were brushed away from his face toward the right side of his head. His hair is much wavier than the tresses of his father at the same age. William’s hair was a bit straighter, similar to the texture of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

George’s skin had a bit of a rosy hue to it, likely from the child being encouraged by his parents to run about and play outside. Kate has always taken photos of her children enjoying the outdoors and that could be where her son’s natural glow came from.

Fans of the royal clan liked the image over 1.1 million times and left many enthusiastic wishes for the young boy to have the happiest of birthdays.

“This photo, what a wonderful portrait by the Duchess,” remarked one follower.

“He’s growing up too fast! It seems like only yesterday was the day he was born!” said a second fan.

“Wishing a happy birthday for the future king,” stated a third Instagram user.

“He looks like such a happy little man. You two are doing a wonderful job. God bless you and your entire family but most of all, Prince George on his special day,” claimed a fourth follower.