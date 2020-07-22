Here’s How Zelda Williams Paid Tribute To Her Dad On What Would Have Been His 69th Birthday

Robin Williams' daughter had a touching way of remembering her late father.

Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams shared a touching tribute to her dad on what would have been his 69th birthday. The former Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, to share how she honored the beloved late comedian by giving back to those who need it the most.

The post, which can be seen via Zelda’s Instagram account here, was a screenshot of a tweet she posted to Twitter earlier in the day in which she shared her plans to donate $69.69 to a number of homeless shelters in her father’s memory.

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can,” the 30-year-old tweeted. The message has received over 168,000 likes and close to 20,000 retweets.

She then encouraged her followers to do the same as thousands fans across the globe remembered the late star in sweet messages posted to social media.

“Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad,” she added. Zelda then finished up her message with a black heart symbol.

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

Over on Twitter, the star later turned her initial tweet into a thread. She followed it up with a number of screenshots that showed her various donations to different charities, including the SF LGBT Center, Union Rescue Mission, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Plenty of fans vowed to join her in honoring the comedian’s memory, as many responded to her tweets with loving messages of support as they too spread some kindness to celebrate her father’s life.

“#HappyBirthdayRobinWilliams One of the greatest comedic #Genius, heartfelt actors, and king of improvisation would be proud of his daughter today,” one person tweeted.

“Robin’s work literally shaped my life and Who I am today so I will support Zelda every step of the way,” another Twitter user said.

Plenty of others shared their own screenshots of donations they made to different charities in his memory.

Robin was born on July 21, 1951, and was 63 when he died by suicide on August 11, 2014. Prior to his death, the actor was suffering was Lewy body dementia and was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three months before he took his own life.

Zelda is the Mrs Doubtfire actor’s only daughter. The late star was also father to two sons, 28-year-old Cody and 37-year-old Zachary.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.