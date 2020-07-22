‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, July 21: Bill Upset By Katie’s Decision & Sally’s Pregnancy Scheme

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 21 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) visiting Katie Logan (Heather Tom) at work. While he wanted to talk about their relationship, Katie could only think about Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) plight per Soaps Central. Sally’s time was almost up, whereas they would have plenty of opportunities to figure out their situation and the best way forward for Will Spencer’s (Finnegan George) sake.

The soap opera showed Bill pleading with Katie. He said that he was sorry for breaking Katie’s heart again and he was prepared to face any consequences that she doles out. However, he was not willing to lose her or their family because Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) weaponized his mistake. Katie felt that Bill was already on his chance to prove himself to her and that they needed to tell Will that they were separated and may never get back together again. Bill was devastated.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) arrived home and was stunned by the mess in his living area. He frantically began to search for Sally after seeing her abandoned walker. Later, after tidying up, he looked at a photo of him and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and sighed.

Sean Smith / CBS

At the cliff house, mom and daughter were enjoying some quality time together. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) arrived for a visit with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and asked why Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was working from home. She explained that their daughter needed some “Kelly time.”

After putting Kelly down for a nap, Liam told Steffy that he hoped that Kelly never questioned his love for her. Steffy told him that things did not need to be awkward to them, their best quality had always been honesty. When she asked him how things were with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), he replied that it was “nice.” She asked him if he was holding back and he admitted that he was. He was really enjoying married life with Hope.

Steffy said that her dream of them being together had ended when Hope put a ring on Liam’s finger. She was glad that he was content, it was all they ever wanted for each other.

Sally and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) tied an unconscious Flo to the radiator in the redhead’s apartment. Penny was already having second thoughts and wanted Sally to let Flo go and to tell Wyatt everything.

When Flo woke, she was furious. She and the redhead got into a verbal sparring match before Sally announced her new plan. She checked an ovulation app on her phone and said that the timing was perfect for her to have Wyatt’s baby. Flo and Penny were shocked by her new scheme.