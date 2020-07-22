Kelly Clarkson Opens About ‘Overwhelming’ Year: ‘Sometimes It Feels Like Hope Is Lost’

Kelly spoke about her 'challenging' year after she filed for divorce last month.

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her “overwhelming” year after she wrapped up the first season of her daytime talkshow, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The mom of two took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 21, to share her thoughts on what she described as being a “challenging” past few months.

The Voice coach appeared to reference the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (which has seen her film new episodes of her series from home in line with social distancing guidelines), the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as her decision to file for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock, last month.

Kelly — who recently got teary during a “beautiful” moment as she spoke to Jordin Sparks — kicked off her message with a big shout out to all the big stars who have chatted with her for over the past few weeks, as she’s spoken to some huge names via video chat, including Demi Lovato, Robe Lowe, and Justin Timberlake.

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” the original American Idol winner tweeted, as she kept things positive despite the many challenges she’s faced recently.

“This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK U,” she continued. The “I Dare You” singer then closed out her candid message with a smiley face emoji.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Plenty of fans replied to the tweet with messages of support and positivity.

“Thank you for leaving a mark of love and happiness in my life. Continue to spread positivity to people…,” one person responded. “You are always appreciated and loved by us. We love you Kelly,” they added.

“Shoutout to you for existing, even when you don’t feel your best you make sure to make everyone from your guests to us watching at home feel a lot better about circumstances,” another person told the star.

While Kelly didn’t go into too much detail about the difficulties she’s faced recently, it was only last month that the star made the decision to file for divorce.

The star is yet to publicly speak out about the somewhat surprising split. However, it was claimed at the time that being locked down with her estranged husband and their kids at their ranch in Montana as they rode out the pandemic together allegedly only heightened their existing marital issues.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is expected to return for a second season in September, while Kelly is also set to head back to The Voice as a coach for Season 19 this fall alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.