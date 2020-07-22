Doina Barbaneagra Gets Steamy In ‘Baby Blue’ Two-Piece Set

Doina Barbaneagra has been sharing several sexy snapshots on her Instagram feed lately, and most of them show her in scanty outfits that flaunt her insane physique. On July 21, the Vienna-based model went online and shared three sultry snaps that showed her in a plunging two-piece set that tantalized her viewers.

Doina rocked a new light blue set from Oh Polly, seemingly made of airy cotton fabric. It included a crop top, adorned in ruffles, and had a puff sleeve. It had a tie-front detail and a deep neckline that exposed a generous amount of her cleavage. The piece seemed lined, which kept her buxom curves from being exposed. However, the chest area appeared cut so small that it barely contained her bust.

She wore the matching bikini cut undies that clung high to her slim waistline. The undergarment accentuated her curvy hips, and the high leg cuts left plenty of skin exposed that left little to the imagination.

In the first pic, the Moldovan hottie was photographed inside her room dressed in her skimpy ensemble. She seductively posed by spreading her legs on the bed. She leaned to the side with her right hand as support, while her other hand grabbed some strands of hair. She also tilted her head as she looked straight into the camera with a pensive look on her face.

The second snapshot showed a closer look at Doina. She occupied mostly one side of the frame, posing with her hip popped to the side. She faced the photographer and gave a serious look. A filter was applied to the photo, sort of like a double exposure effect.

Doina sported several accessories, including a pair of small hoop earrings and a choker-style necklace. She tied her brunette locks into a messy ponytail, leaving a few tendrils of hair framing her face.

Doina wrote a short caption about the color of her attire, adding a butterfly and sparkles emoji. She also tagged Oh Polly in the post and the picture.

The latest social media post earned a lot of love from her fans, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and various messages. Fans and a few other influencers hit the like button over 18,300 times and left more than 200 comments on the titillating post. Other avid admirers were short on words, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“Enchanting beauty,” one of her fans wrote.

“I love your look! Absolutely stunning!” gushed another admirer.

“Too much heat in these pics,” a third social media user commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.