Miley Cyrus Flaunts Toned Abs In Instagram Post Calling For People To Wear Masks

Miley Cyrus showed off her toned core in a black and white shot on Instagram. The singer’s strong tum was visible underneath a white crop top that says “The Filth”, and low rise pants comprised of various patches, studs, and images. The edgy look is complete with a loose biker jacket, with skulls and stripes, that hangs casually off Miley’s elbows. She posed with her hands in the pockets of her quirky skinny jeans.

Miley layered several short chains over her t-shirt. She added more bling to the look with the large buckle on her belt, which has rhinestones on her left hip. She also rocked several ear piercings, including putting paper clips into her left ear. She opted to use different piercings in her right ear which adds a more unique feel to the outfit picture. Her blonde shoulder-length hair hung lose with her wide bangs covering her shoulder. Miley’s hairdo is choppier than the long blonde wig with bangs, she was known for in her time as Hannah Montana.

She posed against a wall comprised of small squares in the moody shot. Miley gazed away from the camera lens in the sassy snap beneath a smokey eye look. Due to the dark filter, it’s difficult to discern the colors on her jacket and pants.

Miley wrote a short but to-the-point caption reminding her large audience that face masks are mandatory in many places.

Her 112 million followers flooded the picture with adoration with over 440 thousand likes, and over 3,000 comments.

“YES! this look is a serve hunny,” a fan wrote, admiring her outfit.

“Love of my life,” a second Instagram user declared in the comments.

“Love those pants,” someone else complimented the singer.

“We missed you queen,” a final fan penned in the comment section.

This is the first time Miley has posted on the social media platform since July 4. Her last post was a throwback video of her performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2017.

Although Miley is not wearing a face mask in this picture, she has shown herself wearing them in the past. This also is not the first time the former teen star has encouraged her followers to wear face coverings. In May she posted an image of herself wearing a bright facemask with a tongue out to her Instagram, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. The singer has been somewhat quiet throughout July, but earlier on in year was much more vocal about reminding her followers to wash their hands and to wear masks during the pandemic.