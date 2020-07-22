Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Cleavage In Skin-Tight Tube Top

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media platform on Tuesday, July 21, to post two new mirror selfies in which she showed off an eyeful of cleavage.

The model stunned in a white tube top that fit her upper body like a glove and drew the eye to her busty chest. The shirt was cropped at the start of Tammy’s midsection, showing off a strip of toned tummy. Tammy paired the top with light-wash jeans that featured rips up and down both legs and a slightly baggy fit. The fitness trainer completed the outfit with a cream sweater that she pulled down off one shoulder for the photos.

For footwear, Tammy chose a pair of sneakers. Her long, blond tresses were left loose and spilling down her back and shoulders from a part down the middle of her scalp. She accessorized with a small bag covered in multi-colored designs, a pair of pink sunglasses, and a silver pendant necklace. She also held her keys in one hand while snapping the photos with the other.

Both photos were taken in an indoor space in front of a large mirror surrounded by a white, ornate design. In the background of the snaps, viewers could see a white ceiling chair and windows looking out over an area of trees.

In the first snap, Tammy stood with one hip slightly cocked to the side as she looked at her phone to take the photo. She kept her facial features neutral for the photo. In the second slide, Tammy got rid of the keys in her hand and turned her head more toward the camera as she took the photo.

In the caption of the post, Tammy told her followers that she has a little Taurus attitude, followed by a heart, a double red heart, and two cloud emoji. She added that her top and jeans are from apparel shop Fit Jeans.

The Australian model earned over 100,000 likes on her selfies and nearly 400 comments from adoring fans who expressed how much they loved her and her outfit. Other followers simply resorted to posting strings of emoji that ranged from hearts to fire and heart-eyed smileys.

“A literal angel I can’t take it,” one Instagram user commented.

“Flawless real life queen,” another follower wrote.

“Okay but why do you look extra good lately? I think it’s that hairstyle. It’s classy but hotttt! Love it,” one more fan chimed in.