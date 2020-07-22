Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Shows Off Cleavage In Revealing Top While Inside A Golf Cart

Instagram model Lucy Robson delighted fans with a view of her hourglass figure for her latest update. In the snap, she was photographed in a body-hugging outfit that showcased her ample assets while she sat inside a golf cart.

The British beauty – who amassed a large online following thanks to her golf skills – continued the trend of recent posts where she poses in a cart while on a course. She was perched on the passenger side, with trees and a green visible in the background.

Robson sat facing the camera as the sun shone down on the lower half of her body. The model’s long blond hair was tied back with a ponytail draped over her right shoulder, and strands of bangs parted in front of her gorgeous face. The Cal Poly product tilted her head and had a small smirk while she kept her arms by her side.

The 25-year-old rocked a white asymmetrical top that wrapped around her right shoulder, and left her chest exposed. She had on a matching pair of tight white leggings that had lace mesh sides. Robson wore a pendant necklace to complete the ensemble. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her killer cleavage and eye-catching curves in the snap.

In the caption, Robson asked fans if they had any weird superstitions while playing golf. She tagged popular retailer Fashion Nova in the photo.

Many of the social media influencer’s 852,000 Instagram followers noticed the sunny photo, and more than 42,000 tapped the “like” button in just over 14 hours after it was posted. Robson had over 600 comments, as her replies were littered with heart and flower emoji. The golfer’s comment section was filled with compliments, and many fans responded to her caption regarding personal golf “quirks.”

“I’m convinced that cleaning my clubs makes me play bad. Cleaned them today and playing tomorrow morning so let’s see,” one follower wrote.

“Yes make sure the balls match the clubs. Never mix manufacturers,” another replied.

“I can’t play with a ball with a number higher than 3! Prefer #1,” an Instagram user responded.

“I wouldn’t have any superstitions if I was playing a round with u,” an admirer wrote while adding a tongue-out emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Robson showcased her curvy figure in a tight pink dress while on a golf course. She hit a dangerous approach shot as a man stood in front of her with his legs open. That video earned nearly 40,000 likes and over 1,500 comments from her loyal fans.