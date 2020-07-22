Ashley Alexiss Exposes Major Cleavage In A Semi-Sheer Cut-Out Bodysuit

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram post, showing off her bodacious figure in a sexy cut-out bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The curvy beauty opted for a semi-sheer black number from popular brand, LoveHoney Lingerie, which beautifully highlighted her hourglass frame. The one-piece had a floral bodice that perfectly mimicked the tone of her skin, making it seem like she was wearing only a gossamer layer of tulle. The effect was emphasized by the completely see-through bottoms and long, fitted sleeves, which seemed crafted out of delicate, gauzy chiffon.

The outfit appeared cinched where the two types of fabric combined, accentuating the difference between Ashley’s taut waistline and enviable curves. The look flattered her voluptuous physique, displaying her shapely bust and round hips, which were fully bared thanks to the bodysuit’s incredible high cut. The saucy bottoms also put her navel on show, flaunting much of her toned midsection through the transparent material.

But the pièce de résistance was the massive cutout exposing her braless cleavage, which extended far past the chest line teasing even more of her midriff. The detail balanced out the mock turtleneck design and was adorned with crisscross panels at both ends, further drawing attention to her buxom curves. A floral embroidery decorated the daring front, adding a splash of color with vibrant hues of pink, amber, turquoise, and white.

Ashley showed off her modelling chops by posing seductively on the floor. The Sports Illustrated babe was sitting on her hip, prompting up her torso as she leaned on one hand. She tucked her other arm behind her head and slightly bent her knees, showing off her strong, curvy thighs.

The 29-year-old ditched her shoes, leaving her foot tattoo well within eyesight for her audience to admire. She closed her eyes and tilted her head back, letting her luscious curls cascade down her back and over her shoulder. She was smiling from ear to ear, emanating joy. The simple, white background made her eye-popping attire stand out even more, keeping the focus on her bountiful assets. Followers could also notice her glowing tan, for which the model credited tanning brand FakeBake with a tag on her photo. She also tagged LoveHoney Lingerie and gave a shout out to her hairstylist and makeup artist, Jyn-san.

The steamy upload didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, reeling in more than 15,000 likes and 151 comments in the first six hours of posting. Ashley accompanied the photo with an inspirational, uplifting caption, stirring a lot of reaction from her admirers.

“Drop dead gorgeous!!!” one follower commented on her post.

“Very beautiful and elegant!!!” another person described the look, adding a string of rose emoji.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING I adore the pure JOY this picture contains,” wrote a third Instagram user.

One fan took the time to pen a lengthier message of appreciation for the sizzling blonde.

“I love all your inspirational quotes & motivations cuz you can tell it’s coming from the heart with you… plus I’m obsessed with that outfit your [sic] wearing you look gorg as always mumma… keep doing your thing!” read their comment, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

Just yesterday, Ashley rocked the bodysuit look in another curve-flaunting post. As The Inquisitr reported, the plus-sized beauty looked smoking-hot in a sleeveless lime one-piece from Fashion Nova, racking up over 25,600 likes on Instagram.