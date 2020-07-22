WWE News: Big Show Comments On Possibility Of Working As Backstage Producer, Discusses His Current Role

In a recent interview, Monday Night Raw superstar Big Show opened up about his current status in WWE as a veteran performer on a part-time schedule, revealing along the way that he does not have any immediate plans to work as a backstage producer for the company once his wrestling career is over.

Speaking to Newsweek in an interview that was published on Tuesday, Big Show discussed multiple topics, initially focusing on how he has been prominently featured in recent episodes of Raw and involved in a feud against fellow veteran Randy Orton. However, he was also asked about the possibility of accepting a role as a producer if and when he decides to call it an in-ring career, much like other retired wrestlers have done in the past.

“No. Being a backstage producer, I may as well put my head under a car and back over it. I wouldn’t want the headache that our backstage producers go through,” he explained.

Big Show added that he is content with his status as a part-time wrestler, as he no longer has to compete five times a week like the average full-time worker. He pointed out that he gets to do his “best work” as a larger wrestler who could help smaller competitors look good in the ring. This, he said, would involve assisting them with their timing and other fundamentals during the course of a match.

Talking about the biggest challenges he has while helping younger performers, Big Show admitted that it’s often hard to convince them to relax in order to improve the flow of a match. He talked about how things have been different since WWE started holding shows without fans at the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, as this has forced wrestlers to work harder than usual in the absence of a live audience.

Regarding his plans for the next few years, Big Show told Newsweek that he plans to keep wrestling as long as he’s physically able to. On the other hand, the 48-year-old acknowledged that the time will eventually come for him to retire, especially because at his age, he no longer can “compete and produce” like he used to.

“Father Time is undefeated, but I’ll always respect and love this business and I’m always around to help anyone, whether it’s a talent from the Cruiserweights on up, I’m willing to help anybody,” he continued. “If the experiences that I’ve been through can help and make things easier, I’m always willing to give it.”