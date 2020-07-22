Draya Michele Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Multiple Bikinis For Steamy New Upload

Draya Michele showcased her jaw-dropping figure in several behind-the-scenes videos from a recent photo shoot for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was filmed while she struck scintillating poses in cars and on a motorcycle.

The 35-year-old offered celebrated being back to work by offering fans a sneak peek at a photo shoot she did for a magazine she described as “iconic.” Michele uploaded six black and white videos in the post where she rocked various bikinis while posing next to fine automobiles.

In the first vid, the former Basketball Wives star was shot in a garage filled with classic cars. She sat down in one and was recorded while she adjusted the waist of her barely-there swimsuit. The camera panned to show the automobiles and then focused on Michele as she stared forward at the photographer. This view gave followers a glimpse of her toned midsection, and ample assets that were accentuated by the tiny top.

For the second clip, Michele laid out on a couch. She had her long dark hair down and wavy with a pout on her gorgeous face. The model wore a small bikini that appeared to be a tie-dye pattern, and had a clasp connecting the cups. Her bottoms were high-waist and had side-ties.

Michele was perched on a Ducati motorcycle for the next video. This swimsuit had a tube top with thin shoulder straps, and high-waist bottoms. Her curvy thighs were embellished by her pose and the revealing suit. She stayed on the bike for the next clip, and was recorded from the side which highlighted her athletic backside.

The social media influencer wore a cut-out one-piece for her next look. Michele was filmed as she walked to the front of a classic car and sat on the hood. She leaned back on her arms and crossed her legs while flashing a sultry glare at the camera. For the final clip, the model sat in the driver seat of a car and arched her back while grabbing the roof.

Many of Michele’s 8.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy footage, and more than 147,000 showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. She had nearly 2,000 comments in just over 14 hours. The comment section was littered with heart-eye emoji.

“Work it girl!!! Can’t wait to see,” influencer Danielle Lombard wrote.

“It’s the body and the class for me,” an admirer responded.

“That last one,” another added.

“You’re so good at posing,” an Instagram user commented.

