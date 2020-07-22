‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jake Invites Gabi To The Wedding As His Date

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 22, 2020 reveal that the craziness won’t stop for the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) begin to bond. The pair started off on the wrong foot when Gabi claimed to that Jake was her late husband, Stefan, and then forced herself on him as his wife.

However, it was later revealed that Jake is Stefan’s twin brother, and that Gabi’s husband is seemingly still dead and gone. After the revelation, Jake seemed to warm up to Gabi, and on Wednesday, he’ll ask her to come with him to the wedding of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) as his date.

Gabi will likely be a bit taken back by Jake’s offer, but it seems that the pair may have some chemistry of their own, and since Gabi and Stefan were such a fan favorite couple, it appears that she and Jake could also have the viewers tuning in.

Meanwhile, Ciara and Ben’s wedding will begin. The pair have been looking forward to this event for months, and they’re ready to say their vows after weeks of problems with their wedding plans.

First, Ciara’s gown was ruined by nail polish, and then her engagement ring went missing. Both incidents could be traced back to her maid of honor, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

When confronted, Claire declared her innocence. However, after Ciara ended up sick on her big day, she immediately blamed Claire for drugging her drink the night before at the bachelorette party.

Claire still claimed to be innocent, but Ciara kicked her out of the ceremony anyway. She went to the hospital and was given the all clear to continue on with her nuptials.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will walk Ciara down the aisle in the absence of her late father Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), and the ceremony will start. However, spoilers suggest that the big day won’t go off without a hitch. The day will end with a stunning twist.

Meanwhile, Claire will still be reeling after being fired as maid of honor. Her mother, Belle Black (Martha Madison) will try to calm her down, but when she finds out that Claire’s been lying to her, the drama will be at an all time high. However, it remains to be seen if Claire is really the person behind all of Ciara and Ben’s problems.