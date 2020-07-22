Martha Stewart, 78, Looks Smoking Hot In New Swimming Pool Photo: ‘I Made It Extra Deep’

Martha Stewart showed off her summer body and a backyard paradise in an unexpectedly sexy photograph on Instagram recently. She revealed that she loved to swim on hot days in her swimming pool, which she made extra deep to enjoy diving and other fun activities.

The photo featured a decidedly glamorous looking Stewart in a selfie-style shot. The 78-year-old looked up into the camera lens with her eyes partially closed, and her frosted pink lips slightly pursed in a moderate duckface. She wore her short blond hair down, and it fell in beachy waves to her shoulders. The home-living expert also sported large sparkly diamond earrings. The pose showcased Stewart’s shapely shoulders, and it also showed two dark-colored straps from what was likely her swimsuit.

Behind her, a luxurious and refreshing looking swimming pool shimmered, and a few umbrellas could be seen along the sides of the water. Other aspects of the background included a beautiful blue slice of sky, great landscaping, and several well-groom leafy shade trees. Stewart revealed that she had the swimming area built 30 years ago, and even after all this time, she enjoys a dip when the mercury hits the high 80s at her East Hampton home. The successful businesswoman’s Instagram followers shared the love with at least 121,000 hitting the “like” button, and more than 5,400 took the time to leave a comment complimenting her on her stunning sexy swim look. Several noted that the queen of cooking created a thirst trap, which many declared hot by using the flame emoji.

“Martha thirst trapping?! My queen! Martha is here for a hot girl summer,” gushed a follower who also used a red heart eye emoji.

“Oh, ok, Martha!! That’s how you’re serving us on Day 1000 of COVID isolation. You look amazing! This is what we needed,” a second devotee wrote.

“You have some nerve looking this HOT at 78 years young. Now let me get that skincare routine! Skin goals!” demanded a third fan who also dropped three flames.

“Wow, Martha!!! Yes, queen!!! Omg!!! You are giving me life!!!! I’m on my way over!!!” comedian Heather McMahan wrote, inviting herself over to swim with Stewart in her gorgeous back yard.

Stewart is no stranger to showing off her backyard summertime paradise. The Inquisitr previously reported that she left her followers stunned by sharing a shirtless photo of a shirtless, masked mystery man who apparently enjoyed a dip in the water at her house. She wanted to know if a picture of him with or without a Panama hat looked best.