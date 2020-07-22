Sarah Harris Flaunts Bodacious Curves In A Knotted White Bikini And Black Bucket Hat

Sarah Harris returned to her Instagram page on Tuesday with another sexy snap. The former Playboymodel flaunted her bodacious curves in a racy swimwear look that left little to the imagination.

Sarah sent pulses racing in the image as she showed some serious skin in a white ribbed bikini that complimented her gorgeous, allover glow. The garment featured a dangerously low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of the 25-year-old’s abundant cleavage. Its cups were knotted in the middle of Sarah’s chest, drawing even further attention to her busty display. The number also had thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms of Sarah’s swimwear were not completely within eyesight in the shot, though it was obvious that its design was equally sexy. The piece boasted a high-cut leg that exposed her curvy hips and a teasing glimpse of her sculpted thighs. It had a thick waistband that sat low on her hips, highlighting her hourglass silhouette, flat midsection, and abs.

The social media star was snapped inside of her house in New Zealand, per the upload’s geotag. She sat on a plush gray couch just a short distance away from the camera, gazing back at its lens with an intense and alluring stare. On the wall behind her was a large, black-and-white print of what appeared to be a palm tree, giving the photo a slight tropical vibe.

Sarah added a gold pendant necklace to give her racy look a hint of bling, and added a pop of color with a dark red lipstick. She wore her long, platinum locks down in loose waves that spilled in front her shoulders and down to her chest. She stayed on trendy by sporting a black bucket hat on top of her head, which had the word “spoiled” embroidered in it in fancy lettering.

Many fans of the model’s fans took some time to show their love for the sultry new addition to her feed. It has amassed over 10,000 likes and 260 comments after 18 hours of going live.

“Your beauty is just magical,” one person wrote.

“Your eyes are the prettiest,” praised another fan.

“So perfect,” a third follower quipped.

“God bless you Sarah Harris. You are beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been treating her devotees to a number of sizzling swimwear looks lately. Another photo shared last week saw her posing on the beach in a colorful bandeau bikini. That post proved to be a major hit as well, earning more than 17,600 likes and 238 comments to date.