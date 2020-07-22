Katie Bell Poses Seductively While Flaunting Her Fantastic Figure In White Mesh Lingerie

Katie Bell returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to post yet another sultry snap. The brunette bombshell flashed her fantastic figure while posing in what she called “angel hour” in the caption of the pic.

In the racy upload, Katie looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny white mesh lingerie set. The skimpy bra wrapped tightly around her ample bust and put her toned arms and shoulders in full view.

The matching thong panties were cut high on her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist tightly while putting her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the spotlight. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot.

Katie posed seductively outside on a balcony for the photo. She placed both of her hands in front of her on a metal fence and lifted one leg. She arched her back and popped her booty out as she gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the background of the snap, the sunlight could be seen streaming through tons of trees and other green foliage.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the chestnut brown locks in voluminous waves that fell over both of her shoulders and lightly brushed against the back of her neck.

Katie has become very popular on Instagram. The model currently boasts more than 2 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans went wild for the photo, clicking the like button more than 84,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was posted to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 680 remarks on the upload during that time.

“Your my angel every second,” one follower gushed.

“You are too amazing for words. That glow you have is nearly too much to handle. Just stunning. No words,” another wrote.

“You are absolutely breathtaking heart stopping angel,” a third comment read.

“The Queen has posted again,” a fourth social media user stated.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her physique in racy outfits. She’s been known to pose in sexy tops, scanty lingerie, and sexy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie recently delighted her followers when she wore nothing but a thong. However, in her latest post, she covered her curves a bit more, rocking a tiny crop top and some ripped jeans while snapping the selfies. That post has pulled in more than 142,000 likes and over 1,100 comments to date.