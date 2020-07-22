Kate Bock Slays In An Itty-Bitty Red Bikini In New Photo Snapped By Boyfriend Kevin Love

Kate Bock’s latest Instagram share is getting noticed for more reasons than one, as it was taken by an extra special photographer — her boyfriend, Kevin Love.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her account earlier to share the stunning shot that added some serious heat to her page. The image was taken in Water Mill, New York, per the upload’s geotag, and captured Kate posing in a small room with bright green surfboards affixed to the wall. She sat on her knees on top of a plush white couch with her legs slightly spread apart while gazing back at the camera or rather her beau behind the lens, with a sultry stare.

Kate has rocked her fair share of bikinis on social media, and her choice of swimwear in the Tuesday evening snap may be one of her best looks yet. The 27-year-old opted for an itty-bitty red two-piece from the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Swim Line that did way more showing than covering up, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Kate slayed in a tiny, triangle-style top with ruched cups and a plunging neckline that left her ample cleavage well on display. It had thin straps that just barely peeked out from underneath her honey-blond locks, which spilled messily over her shoulders in loose waves.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted an even skimpier design, covering up only what was necessary of the model’s sculpted lower half and resulting in a full view of her toned thighs. Meanwhile, the piece’s thin waistband sat low on her hips. It was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, highlighting her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Kate, who recently graced the cover page of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, jazzed up her sexy swimwear look with a slew of jewelry as well. She wore a gold necklace and a mismatched stack of bracelets, as well as a few rings on her fingers.

Fans certainly seemed impressed at the sight of Kate’s impressive physique. Within six hours of being shared, the snap has earned over 17,000 likes and more than 180 comments.

“WOW WOW WOW. You are so beautiful, so gorgeous, so amazing, so wonderful KATE WOW WOW WOW,” one admirer gushed.

“Impossibly pretty,” quipped another fan.

“Red is a beautiful color on you!” a third follower remarked.

Others couldn’t help but admire the NBA star’s camerawork, with one person even declaring that the photo was “the best shot ever.”