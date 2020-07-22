Dixie D’Amelio Cuddles Up With Griffin Johnson In New Adorable Photos

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio shared several photos alongside her new love interest Griffin Johnson.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21 to share some sweet photos of she and her brand new boyfriend, YouTuber and TikToker Griffin Johnson. In the triple photo post, the adorable couple tried out a variety of poses. The snapshots were captured by a popular photographer who goes simply by the name Bryant.

D’Amelio, who is 18 years old, sported a black crop top that exposed her flat stomach and showed off her toned physique. She paired the top with a pair of white high waisted jeans with black stripes and a thin belt. The social media sensation appeared to go makeup free and wore her long dark hair pulled up on the top of her head in space buns. She accessorized with a thin gold chain necklace.

Meanwhile, 21 year old Griffin showed off a pair of shorts and a hooded sweatshirt with block lettering. He accessorized with a red baseball cap with the words “full send” written across it. He sat upon what appeared to be a granite bathroom counter while D’Amelio leaned back on him, both of her hands resting on his knees.

The couple exuded happiness in the three sweet snapshots. The second photo featured a closer up image of them smiling broadly at the camera. The third and final image depicted the couple leaning in close to look at each other, their noses inches apart.

In the caption of the post, D’Amelio offered credit to the photographer. The post quickly accumulated likes, earning over 2 million in only a matter of hours. The teen, who is known for her viral dancing videos on TikTok, boasts a total of 13.8 million on Instagram overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos and to congratulate her on forming a new relationship with Griffin.

“I love this so much You guys are literally the cutest couple ever!” gushed one fan.

“Couple goals! You two look great together, so happy for you both!” wrote another social media user.

“You two are adorable! I hope he always treats you right!” remarked one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, D’Amelio and her younger sister Charli skyrocketed to fame in recent months while becoming some of the biggest creators of TikTok. The sisters’ most recent accomplishment was landing the front cover of the online publication Highsnobiety. The pair both graced the cover of the newest edition. The snapshots were captured by Connor Franta.