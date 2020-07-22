Corrie Yee Flaunts Her Ample Assets: ‘There No Such Thing As Too Much Lingerie’

Corrie Yee left little to the imagination as she flaunted her ample assets in a tiny little outfit for a recent Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The model showed some skin while revealing in the caption of the post that there is simply no such thing as having too much lingerie.

In the racy pic, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in a white lingerie piece. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps that fastened behind her back and around her neck as the showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also fit tightly around her chest.

The bottom of the piece featured a g-string that put her round booty on full display. The ensemble was cut high on her curvy hips and clung tightly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the post. She accessorized the style with a pair of white feathered heels.

Corrie stood in a white bathroom for the shot. She turned her body to the side and placed one knee on the bathtub in front of her. She rested both of her hands on her leg and arched her back as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the photo, a clear shower door could be seen, as well as a shower curtain and metal light fixture.

Corrie wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

The model has amassed more than 1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 340 messages.

“Looking very beautiful,” one follower stated.

“You look amazing and so gorgeous,” another gushed.

“Always amazing beautiful Princess,” a third social media user wrote.

“Where is the lingerie? All I see is perfection!!!! Wow this is a gorgeous woman,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit physique in skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty underwear, and tight tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently delighted her fans when she rocked a tiny camo string bikini. To date, that upload has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 440 comments.