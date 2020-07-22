Wendy Williams Stuns In New Photo, Opens Up About Her Show Returning To Television

'The Wendy Williams Show' will be coming back September 21.

Wendy Williams took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21 to share a new photo of herself and to express her excitement about The Wendy Williams Show coming back to television. The show will resume on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a several month long hiatus.

Williams’ update comes after a long period of generally staying away from the public eye due to receiving treatment for Grave’s disease. The talk show host, who turned 56-years-old last week, looked both happy and healthy in her new Instagram post. She sat at an outdoor restaurant with plenty of space between she and other diners.

Williams ate cubed watermelon in a white dish while smiling broadly. She sported low cut black tank top that showed off her curves as well as a jean jacket over the top. She wore her blond hair down straight and appeared to be wearing some moderate makeup. Never one to forget accessories, Williams had plenty of bling around her neck including a Hello Kitty charm. She also wore several silver bangles on one of her wrists. In the background of the photo, tables covered with white table cloths and a trellis with blooming hydrangeas were visible.

In her caption, Williams revealed the date of when fans can expect to see her back on television. She also expressed just how eager she is to finally be getting back to her infamous purple chair on set as well as to be reunited with her cast. The television host noted that much of the nation is facing stresses and challenges right now, however she hopes to be able to bring some light into their day with her show.

Her post quickly gained attention online, racking up over 28,000 likes in only a few hours. She has a total of 1.8 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on how great she looked and to express their excitement about the daytime talk show finally coming back.

“I cannot wait! It’s been way too long!!” wrote one fan.

“You are the queen of daytime TV, so glad to have you back,” remarked another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, production for Williams show was forced to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for social distancing. For a few weeks she hosted an at-home show from her New York City apartment. However, she later announced that she would be taking a hiatus as she took care of her health.