Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Manno Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: ‘I Feel Sorry For What Could Have Been’

Ali Manno, formerly Fedotowsky, just shared the devastating news that she recently suffered a miscarriage. She made the announcement on her Instagram page after previously telling her followers that she was going through a tough time.

Manno, 35, posted a photo set that consisted of two pictures. The first was a bunch of light pink roses. The second photo was a graphic that read, “sending love to those who have suffered” with different types of pregnancy struggles.

“I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here. I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart. I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up). I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could’ve been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad,” Manno said in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Manno is generally pretty active on social media, sharing videos of her kids, the family’s garden, and various products that she loves. However, she addressed a lull in her posting last week, explaining that she had been going through something but she wasn’t ready to talk about it.

Known for her role as ABC’s The Bachelorette, Manno and her husband, Kevin, are parents to two children, Molly and Riley. The couple has thought about adding a third child to their family for quite some time but, as those who follow Manno know, she has gone back and forth about the decision. While she has expressed feeling complete as a family of four, Manno has also said that she missed having a baby — especially as her kids have grown older.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In Tuesday night’s post, Manno explained that she wasn’t “fully ready” to talk about her experience and “how it all happened,” but she did talk about having the miscarriage itself, and posted a “graphic content warning” before sharing some of those heartbreaking details.

Manno said that she wanted to share part of her story with the world because she wanted others to know that they are not alone.

“I’m writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you. We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years. But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid – whatever they may be,” she wrote.