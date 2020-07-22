Joanna Chimonides Flaunts Her Slender Figure In A Light-Pink Sporty Outfit

British model and TV personality Joana Chimonides took to her Instagram page on Tuesday and treated her almost 700,000 followers to a sporty, yet sexy photo.

In the snap, Joanna — who rose to fame after competing in the 2019 season of popular TV show Love Island — could be seen rocking a light-pink sports bra that boasted thin straps, a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off some cleavage, and a criss-cross elasticated band that drew attention toward her bare midriff.

The 23-year-old model teamed her bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted shorts that included a tie-up feature on the sides. The tiny garment enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her thighs.

Joanna opted for a full face of makeup, wore her brunette tresses down, and let her locks cascade over her back. She also allowed a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of tiny hoop earrings, a dainty pendant, and a silver bracelet. She also carried a black purse.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in London, United Kingdom. For the shoot, she sat in a car, leaned over the seat, kept a hand on her head, and extended the other hand forward. She parted her lips and gazed right at the camera. A tree, steel fence, and a building could also be seen in the background.

In the caption, Joanna informed her fans that her attire was from the new sports range of the British clothing retailer, Missy Empire. She also added that the post was sponsored by the brand.

Within five hours of going live, the photo garnered more than 19,000 likes. Additionally, Joanna’s most ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted close to a hundred comments to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you are the best of the best,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You’re a stunning and beautiful lady! And this pic is so cute,” another user chimed in.

“If you could reply to my comment, I’d really love that,” a third follower requested the model.

“Damn, so pretty! You are the most beautiful woman on Instagram. And this is a great picture,” a fourth admirer remarked, adding heart-eyed emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “amazing,” and “can’t cope,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Aside from Joanna’s regular fans and followers, several other Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Anna Vakili, Molly Smith, Montanna Brown, and Natalia Zoppa.