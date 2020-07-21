Celeste Bright Shows Off Her Bronzed Physique In An NSFW Wrap Top & Jeans

Celeste Bright traded in her bikini for a sexy top and jeans in her latest Instagram upload, and her followers certainly seem to be loving the change. The model debuted the gorgeous look in a new post to her page on Friday.

Celeste looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her “lil tan” in an itty-bitty orange, polka-dotted wrap top that did way more showing than covering up. The NSFW, halter-style garment twisted in front of her neck and proceeded to wrap around her chest and behind her back. It just barely provided enough coverage to her voluptuous assets, though still teased an ample amount of underboob. Celeste’s toned midsection and taut stomach were also left in full view, much to the delight of her fans.

As for the lower half of her look, the blond bombshell went casual in a pair of light wash jeans from Revice Denim that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The tight pants defined Celeste’s sculpted legs, while also highlighting her slender frame. It had a unique zipper closure and a high rise waistband that sat right at the model’s navel, further accentuating her trim waist and abs.

The photo was snapped outside and captured Celeste standing underneath the shade of a tall building. She grasped the waistband of her jeans while popping her hips slightly to the side, further emphasizing her dangerous curves. She did not indicate her location, however, a sea of tropical foilage around her was a possible indication that the image was taken during her recent vacation to Antigua.

Celeste accessorized her scanty ensemble with a dainty chain necklace that provided a hint of bling without taking any attention away from her impressive physique. Her platinum blond locks were styled in a middle part and cascaded messily over her shoulder, perfectly framing her face as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare.

Fans went wild for the racy look, awarding it more than 8,400 likes after three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the social media star with compliments.

“You are absolutely beautiful and sexy,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” praised another fan.

“You are glowing, girl!” a third follower remarked.

“Such a beautiful picture. Ur living art. Stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste brings the heat to her Instagram page no matter what she’s wearing. The model sent temperatures soaring again last week when she showed off her bodacious curves in an impossibly tiny red bikini. The look seemed to be another favorite among her fans, who have awarded the post nearly 25,000 likes and 330 comments to date.