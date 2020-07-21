Robin Holzken Stuns Fans In A Revealing Bikini In Snippet From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Robin Holzken sizzled in a revealing bikini in a photo she shared with her 438,000 Instagram fans on Tuesday, July 21. The Dutch model took to the popular social media platform to post a snippet from her 2020 spread in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which just came out.

The photo captured Holzken on Scrub Island, one of the British Virgin Islands, where she jetted off to earlier this year to shoot with photographer Josie Clough, as confirmed by the geotag and one of the tags added to the post.

She struck a powerful pose, opening her left leg to the side and taking the opposite hand behind her head. Holzken appeared to have been photographed during the golden hour, judging by the lighting and the glow of her skin. Her brunette tresses were down and swept to the right, with a strand tumbling in front of her right eye.

Holzken sported a stylish two-piece bikini in a bright white tone that further emphasized her glowing tan. The strapless top exposed her toned shoulders and included a large cut-out in the middle that teased quite a bit of her cleavage. It boasted belt-like details that buckled above and below her breasts, creating the empty space. Her matching bottoms also had the same belt sides, which Holzken wore all the way up to her waist, baring her hips. Her two-piece was by Heart of Sun Swim, as per Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Holzken used the caption space to urge her fans to buy the new edition. She also thanked the SI crew for making it all possible and tagged quite a few people.

Since going live a few hours ago, the shot has garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 220 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate her on her third SI shoot and to express their admiration for Holzken.

“Soooo stunning Robin your photos looks insane in the magazine [heart-eyes emoji] much love girl! [heart with arrow],” one user wrote.

“LOOKING LIKE THE GODDESS YOU ARE!! [red heart] [fire] [red-heart emoji] YAAASS SIS,” replied another user.

“I COULDN’T BE PROUDER [two red hearts] I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!” a third one raved.

“You look STUNNING as always,” added a fourth fan.

Holzken often poses in swimsuits in her Instagram photos. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, this was the case in a recent image that saw her wearing just bikini bottoms. She struck the Bambi pose on a thin white cushion that was placed inches from a light blue pool. Her suit was a light gold-yellow tone with green accents. The front of her swimsuit featured a darker tone, and the front half of her waistband was a dark green color.