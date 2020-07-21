Madi Edwards Flaunts Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In A White String Bikini In Malibu

Madi Edwards sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today with a skin-baring new photo that has quickly become a hit with her thousands of followers.

The snap was taken in Malibu, California, per the upload’s geotag, and captured Madi standing in the corner of the balcony of a beach house with a gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and turquoise sea behind her. She leaned back against the white wooden railing and crossed one leg in front of the other while tilting her head down with her eyes closed and a look of bliss on her face. Her bronzed physique glistened underneath the golden sun, as Madi was soaking wet from head to toe — likely from a dip in the ocean prior to the moment being captured.

The Aussie model looked like a total beach babe in the shot as she rocked a sexy white string bikini from Monday Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her enviable physique. The two-piece included a halter-style top that flaunted Madi’s ample cleavage due to its tiny, triangle cups and plunging neckline. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on display, much to the delight of her fans.

Madi also rocked a pair of Brazilian-cut bikini bottoms that made for quite a sight as well. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her sculpted thighs and curvy hips, as well as a tasing glimpse of her peachy backside. It had thin, string straps that were tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, drawing attention to her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

Madi gave her all-white look a bit of bling with a small pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings. Her hair looked darker thank its usual blond hue due to being completely damp, and was messily slicked back to her head and down her shoulders.

The post certainly seemed to be a new favorite among many of Madi’s fans, who have awarded it over 9,100 likes within two hours of going live. An additional 63 comments were also left for the social media star’s stunning display.

“You are so amazing and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Wow those abs,” remarked another fan.

“Quite the view x 2,” a third follower quipped.

“You look great!!!” praised a fourth admirer.

Fans of the Australian beauty are used to seeing her show some skin, as she often goes scantily-clad in her Instagram uploads. Another recent post captured her relaxing on a cozy patio chair in a crisscross bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look proved to be a hit yet again, earning more than 13,000 likes and 135 comments to date.