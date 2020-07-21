Jeannie Mai Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Plunging Denim Swimsuit While Posing On A Balcony

On Tuesday, July 21, Jeannie Mai, co-host of the talk show, The Real, shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 41-year-old posing on a balcony with glass railing overlooking a city. Numerous buildings and trees and be seen in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a high-cut denim swimsuit with underwire cups and a waist belt. The plunging one-piece showcased her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. She wore a tied-up chambray shirt over the swimwear, covering up some of her skin. Jeannie accessorized the look with a delicate choker necklace and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

For the photo shoot, the stunner pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with a sleek side part, giving her fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Jeannie sat close to the camera on a white tiled floor. She leaned forward and hunched her shoulders, as she tilted her head and softened her gaze, with a small smile playing on her lips. The former stylist altered her position for the following photo by sitting straight up. She faced forward and touched her thigh while parting her full lips.

In the caption, the television personality revealed her distaste for both pants and bras, stating that she will not do an activity that “requires” either of the clothing items.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[L]looking good girl,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eyes and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are perfection!!” added a different devotee.

“Imagine being THIS gorgeous!?” remarked another admirer.

“Wow so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with two red heart emoji.

As fans are aware, Jeannie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this month, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore skintight activewear that featured a light pink sports bra and matching leggings. That post has been liked over 55,000 times since it was shared.